Osmania university to conduct postgraduate examinations from Oct 9

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) will conduct MSc/MA/MCom/MSW/MLibISC/MJ&MC/MCom (IS) semester-IV (CBCS-regular, backlog and improvement) examinations from October 19. According to the exam timetable issued by the university, the paper-I is scheduled to take place on October 19, paper-II on October 20, paper-III on October 21, paper-IV on October 22 and paper-V on October 23.

The OU on Wednesday said no student will be allowed inside the exam hall without face mask. The varsity also directed students to wear the face mask throughout the exam besides carrying personal sanitizer. Students must maintain physical distancing throughout the examination, the university said, adding that no candidate is permitted to wait anywhere in the centre except in the allotted exam hall/room. Candidates experiencing cough, cold, fever, etc. must inform to chief superintendent, the OU added.

