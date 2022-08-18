Osmania University to organise free engineering career counseling on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC), Osmania University, in collaboration with the University College of Engineering (UCE) is organising a free engineering career counseling event at UCE, OU here on Sunday.

The event is aimed at guiding the EAMCET candidates and their parents on choosing courses and colleges in the context of changing job market trends, according to a press release.

Experts from the industry and the academia will brief participants on career opportunities in several engineering courses in the years ahead followed by an open house interaction session with the candidates and parents to answer their queries.

Panelists include Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, JNTU-Hyderabad Rector and TS EAMCET 2022 Convener Prof. A Govardhan, senior HR managers from software and core companies, high profile academicians and placement officers from popular engineering colleges from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh..

All engineering aspirants seeking admission into the first year engineering courses in the academic year 2022-23 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can attend the counseling.

Interested candidates need to register free of cost using Google form https://forms.gle/axWDyhgqo4fhVmez6 before 5 pm of August 20 as seats are limited at the venue, it added.