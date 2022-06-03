Osmania University Vice-Chancellor visits Dartmouth College

Hyderabad: Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Prof. D. Ravinder visited an Ivy League college, Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in Hanover on Thursday. He interacted with the expert faculty of the college and discussed the activities taken up at Osmania University to mould it into a world-class institution.

Prof. Vijay Govindarajan, a Coxe Distinguished Professor and the world’s leading expert on strategy and innovation met the Vice-Chancellor and discussed strategies for teaching and learning, research, infrastructure development, and internationalization. Govindarajan will also be interacting with the faculty and other stakeholders of Osmania University in an online mode to exchange ideas.

Ravinder interacted with other experts including Matthew J. Slaughter, the Paul Danos Dean of The Tuck School and Professor of International Business, and Lisa V. Adams, Director, Center for Health Equity. He also explored the possibilities of collaboration with various schools and institutes of Dartmouth College for future academics and research.

The meeting with the experts of Tuck School of Business was facilitated by Prof. Praveen K. Koppalle, an OU Alumni and a Signal Companies’ Professor of Management, who will also be delivering a lecture at Osmania University.