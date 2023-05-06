OSOP: Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Begumpet Stations commence millets products sale

The sale of millet based products is being encouraged by Railways to create domestic and global demand and to provide nutritional food to the people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:49 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: Under the concept of ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP), the sale of millets products has commenced at the three railway stations – Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Begumpet.

While Nine Nutz, a micro startup is running a OSOP stall at Secunderabad Station Platform-10 and selling millet based sweets and snacks, M for Millets, a micro startup is running the OSOP stall at Begumpet station Platform No 2 selling millet chikkis.

At Hyderabad station, Ancient Foods, a micro startup is running one OSOP stall selling millet based breakfast mixes and snacks, a press release said.

Millets have been an integral part of our diet for centuries and in addition to a plethora of health benefits, millets are also good for the environment with low water input requirement. With the aim to create awareness and increase production and consumption of millets, United Nations, at the behest of the Government of India, declared 2023 as the International Year Millets.

The South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain, appealed to the rail users to utilize the opportunity as the millet products sold at these stations serve the purpose of being both tasteful and healthy.