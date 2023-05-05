SCR completes record electrification of 1,017 route kms in 2022-23

Railway officials said the electrification of rail lines help in providing seamless movement of trains by avoiding change in traction power and reducing enroute detention of both the coaching and freight train

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has completed record electrification of 1,017 route km for the financial year 2022-2023, which is the best ever achievement since the inception of the zone.

This achievement is also the second highest by any zone across the Indian Railway in the financial year.

As part of the Electrical Safety Week being observed from May 3 to 9, the SCR authorities are conducting seminars on electrical safety to their staff and special training classes are also being conducted for the electrical supervisors and staff on increasing awareness regarding electricity rules.

Indian Railways has accorded special focus to electrification of its network. Out of the total electrification of 1,017 route km fall under Telangana.

It helps in improving the average speed of the trains and also provides an environment-friendly means of powering the trains with zero carbon emissions, while saving fuel costs at the same time, they said.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the pace with which the electrification works have been carried out has not only helped in achieving record electrification but has also earned recognition at the national level.