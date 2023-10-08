Student unions demand tickets from Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Hyderabad: Pointing out that the BRS had made Osmania University (OU) students’ unions leaders as MLAs, MPs and even the Mayor, a few Congress-leaning student union leaders from the university are demanding tickets from the party high command to contest the ensuing elections.

To this effect, a few student union leaders led by former student leader Manavata Rai staged a protest at Congress War Room in New Delhi on Sunday. The party’s Screening Committee meeting was conducted to discuss the announcement of probable candidates list. They demanded Screening Committee Chairman Muralidharan to consider their applications.

Speaking to media persons, a few student union leaders said the BRS had allotted tickets to Osmania University student union leaders to contest different elections. This apart, many student leaders were also made chairpersons of different State-run corporations.

On the contrary, the Congress was neglecting the contributions of student union leaders in the separate Telangana agitation. The Congress should recognize the students’ sacrifices and allot tickets to them to contest the Assembly elections, they demanded.