Hyderabad: ‘Society of Geologists’ holds conference on climate change

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: The Society of Geologists, Hyderabad, conducted its first conference on ‘The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources’ at PGRRCDE, Osmania University.

Institute of Resource Analysis and Policy, Hyderabad, Executive Director Dr. Dinesh Kumar delivered a keynote address on ‘Global Challenges and Perspective in Water Management and Food Security’. Activities of CGWB in water resource management for mitigating the impact of climatic change were enumerated by Dr. G Krishna Murthy, regional director, CGWB Hyderabad.

Dr. Bhanoji Rao V Vadlamani, formerly with National University of Singapore and World Bank at Washington and Jakarta, moderated the panel discussion on Climate Change- Policies/ Technology Case studies/ Mitigation Factors.

Dr. Bindu Madhav Uppaluri, Dr Thatiparti Vijaya Lakshmi, associate professor at Centre for Environment, Institute of Science and Technology, JNTU-H, Dr. Harish Gupta assistant professor at Department of Civil Engineering, Osmania University College of Engineering and Deepti Sunil, deputy general manager, NABARD, participated in the discussions.