Hyderabad: Cops arrest three engineering students for possessing ganja

The Ibrahimpatnam police seized one and half kilogram of the contraband from three engineering students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Ibrahimpatnam police arrested three engineering students who were allegedly in possession of ganja on Tuesday. The police seized one and half kilogram of the contraband from them.

The arrested persons are Bobby, Dhanush and Vamshi, who are pursuing final year B.Tech from different engineering colleges at Ibrahimpatnam and were caught when they tried to escape during a vehicle checking, said Ibrahimpatnam Sub Inspector Sk. Mybelly.

The trio had purchased the ganja from some known persons at a low price and were allegedly planning to sell it at a higher price and earn money.

Also Read Hyderabad: Inter student ends life due to pressure at college