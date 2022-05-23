OU signs MoU with autonomous colleges to launch Cluster Colleges

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) on Monday has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with ten autonomous colleges to launch the cluster college system. The cluster college programs will provide an opportunity to students who want to discover and learn new things regardless of the field, branch, discipline, institution they are in, according to a press release.

The cluster colleges program will be integrated to multiply productivity, efficiency, optimization of resources and better learning outcomes, it added.

The 10 colleges that are part of the MoU include St. Ann’s College for Women Mehdipatnam, Loyola Academy Secunderabad, St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College, St. Francis College for Women, RBVRR College Narayanaguda, Bhavan’s New Science College, King Koti, Nizam College, Government College for Women Begumpet, Government City College, and University College for Women, Koti.

Through this program the students will have the choice of subjects across the partner colleges and they can opt to finish subject in different partnering colleges while being exposed to different learning ambience, access to shared resources available in these highly acclaimed colleges.

The MoU facilitates exchange of faculty, researchers and students, provides opportunities for collaborative research projects and publications, implementing contemporary curricula, conducting joint seminars, symposia, etc., and to collectively develop the skills of the students.

Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Prof. D. Ravinder, VC, OU, Prof. R. Limbadri Chairman, TSCHE, Prof. V. Venkat Ramana Vice-Chairman TSCHE, and Prof. P. Laxminaraya Registrar OU and other officers from State Council, Osmania University, Collegiate Education, RUSA, etc were present.

