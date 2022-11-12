Hyderabad: Osmania University to get new 500-bed hostel

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: With several hostels in dilapidated conditions and uninhabitable, Osmania University (OU) is constructing a new hostel on the university campus. Works for the new 500-bed hostel, which will cater to the needs of men studying in the campus colleges, will commence this month.

The tenders have already been floated and Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSEWIDC) have been entrusted with the works of the hostel, which is coming up near the Institute of Public Enterprise on the campus. The three-storey building will have state-of-the-art facilities including a steam-based kitchen, dining hall, dormitories, reading room and sports hall.

Presently, there are 24 hostels on the campus providing accommodation to 8,500 students with 70 per cent of them being women. Out of 12 hostels for men, four are only inhabitable and the rest are in dilapidated conditions and require immediate repairs.

Apart from the hostel, a new administration building and a centenary pylon are coming up on the campus and the works on the same will commence this month. Both have already been approved by the varsity’s executive council, an apex decision-making body of the university.

The university has also decided to establish a hostel for women studying at the University College of Science, Saifabad on the college campus. Currently, these students reside in the hostels on the university campus and commute to their college by buses. This move by the university will reduce the burden on the campus hostels besides creating space for accommodating more number of OU campus students. It will also reduce the burden on students travelling from OU campus hostels to their respective colleges. In February last, the university administration opened a 500-bed hostel open for girls on the campus.

“Several hostels for men are dilapidated and uninhabitable. So, it has been decided to construct one 500-bed hostel for men. Also, the university will be taking up necessary repairs in the hostels, wherever required. We are also taking up repair works at Arts College. A study has been done and new technology will be used to ensure there is no seepage of water from the rooftop of Arts College. The works will commence soon,” a senior official said.