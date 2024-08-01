OU withholds law exam results due to pending hostel, mess, library dues; students fume

It has been two days since the Osmania University (OU) released the law final semester examination June results, but several students are still in the dark as they are unable to view their results

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 1 August 2024, 08:13 PM

Hyderabad: It has been two days since the Osmania University (OU) released the law final semester examination June results, but several students are still in the dark as they are unable to view their results.

This is the situation of about 20 University College of Law students of the three-year and five-year LLB programmes.

Students mostly paying campus boarders who accessed their declared by the university on Wednesday were in for a rude shock to see their result on ‘WAL’ (on hold). “Initially, I thought the ‘WAL’ category might be due to a server issue but several of my friends faced the same issue. Now even after two days into results, we do not know whether or not we cleared the exams,” said a five-year LLB student.

Concerned about the issue, students who approached the college and university administration learnt about their outstanding hostel and mess due fees besides pending library books for withholding their result.

Several students expressed their anger over the lack of prior notice over the pending hostel dues, arguing that how college management can withhold results over dues, which was in violation of the court judgements.

Students also found fault with the timing of the result declaration as it did not leave an opportunity to apply for the supplementary examinations for which the fee payment deadline was Wednesday. They were now planning to approach the High Court.

Speaking to Telangana Today, OU College of Law Principal Dr. D Radhika Yadav said the results have been put on hold due to ‘technical reasons’. “Students are not taking TCs as they will have to clear the pending hostel and mess dues,” she said.

A senior university official said students could get their results after clearing their pending hostel and mess dues, which remained pending for several years.