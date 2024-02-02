OU Law students boycott semester exams

The students during the protest also raised issues related to lack of potable water and basic amenities in the E1 hostel.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 10:19 PM

Hyderabad: Boycotting semester examinations, Osmania University College of Law students on Friday protested on the campus demanding reopening of the mess facilities at E1 hostel, which were shut down by the administration.

According to students, the mess facility at the E1 hostel had been closed by the administration, creating hardships for them for dining.

Also Read OU Law students boycott semester exams

The students during the protest also raised issues related to lack of potable water and basic amenities in the E1 hostel.

Stating that washrooms in the hostels were not being maintained, students said that the entire sewage system of the E1 hostel is clogged and has to be replaced with a new system.

“The hostel premises and outside has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. We have taken up mess and hostel issues with the college principal and registrar as well. Though they assured us that problems will be resolved, nothing has been done to this effect. So, we boycotted the semester examination and staged a protest,” said Lenin, president AISF OU.

As traffic flow was disrupted due to the protest, Police swung into action and detained students, who were later let off in the evening.