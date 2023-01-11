OU’s Nandini clinches 100m gold in Southwest Zone event

The student of TSWREIS, Nanini clocked 13.98 seconds ahead of Mangalore’s Anjali who took silver with a timing of 14.32 seconds. Anna University’s S Sri reshma took bronze.

Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: Representing Osmania University, A Nandini clinched the women’s 100m hurdles gold at the Southwest Zone Athletics Championship, conducted by TN Physical Education and Sports University at the TNPESU Ground, Chennai on Wednesday.

