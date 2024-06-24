New mandate leaves IT workers in a bind

This directive, if implemented in the famed IT corridor of Hyderabad, has sparked significant concern among the business community and citizens, particularly affecting IT employees who rely on late-night food stalls for breaks during their night shifts.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 24 June 2024, 11:20 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s vibrant nightlife, once a respite for many, will take a big hit if the city police enforce new regulations requiring commercial establishments to close by 10.30 pm.

This directive, if implemented in the famed IT corridor of Hyderabad, has sparked significant concern among the business community and citizens, particularly affecting IT employees who rely on late-night food stalls for breaks during their night shifts.

For many IT employees working in Hyderabad’s tech hubs, these food stalls are more than just places to grab a quick meal, they are vital for a muchneeded break from the intense night shift work environment. The sudden closure mandate will leave them scrambling for alternatives, often resulting in disrupted routines and added stress. “We already face the challenge of adjusting our bodies to night shifts.

Now, with these stalls closing early, we won’t even have a place to relax and recharge during our breaks,” said Megha, an IT employee from Amazon. The impact on employees’ well-being is a concern.

Many rely on these breaks not just for nourishment but also for a brief respite and social interaction, which are essential for maintaining mental health. One night shift worker shared, “These stalls are our lifeline during the night. They provide a sense of normalcy in our upsidedown schedules. Without them, our nights are longer and more tiring.”