Cyberabad traffic police catch 385 motorists during drunk-driving checks

Of them, 182 were caught in IT corridor alone, say Cyberabad traffic police

By Himabindu Reddy Updated On - 23 June 2024, 02:08 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 385 motorists were caught during drunk-driving checks conducted by the Cyberabad traffic police on Saturday.

The police detained drivers of 292 two-wheelers, 11 auto-rickshaws, 80 cars and two heavy vehicles. The highest number of 182 motorists were caught in the IT corridor alone and four recorded a BAC level of 550 mg/100 ml.

All those caught will be produced before the court.