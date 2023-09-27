Over 100 killed, 150 injured in Al-Hamdaniya wedding hall fire in Iraq

By IANS Updated On - 09:00 AM, Wed - 27 September 23

Soldiers and emergency responders gather around ambulances carrying wounded people after a fire broke out at a wedding hall during a celebrations, outside the Hamdaniyah general hospital in Bakhdida, Iraq. Photo: AFP

Baghdad: More than 100 people were killed and more than 150 others injured in a wedding hall fire in the town of al-Hamdaniya in Iraq’s northern province of Nineveh, the Iraqi Ministry of Health said on Wednesday, quoting preliminary reports.

The Iraqi Civil Defence said that the incident occurred before midnight on Tuesday in the hall building, which was made of highly flammable construction materials, the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

Initial reports indicated that the fire broke out due to fireworks inside the building and that part of the building collapsed because of the huge fire, the INA said, adding that an investigation was launched into the incident as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.