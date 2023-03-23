Over 11,000 women avail Arogya Mahila in Telangana

On the first Tuesday i.e., March 14, a total of 4,793 women underwent screening while on the second Tuesday i.e., March 21, about 6,328 women availed health care services in government hospitals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Thu - 23 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: More than 11,120 women availed of the Arogya Mahila scheme which provides comprehensive healthcare facilities exclusively for women of all age groups every Tuesday in government hospitals.

On the first Tuesday i.e., March 14, a total of 4,793 women underwent screening while on the second Tuesday i.e., March 21, about 6,328 women availed health care services in government hospitals.

Launched on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the scheme was initially made available in 100 government hospitals and it will be expanded to 1,200 healthcare facilities in the coming months. As part of the initiative, the health department is conducting exclusive health camps for women offering 57 different types of healthcare services in government hospitals.

Of the 6,328 women who were screened on March 21, a total of 3,753 underwent screening for breast cancer, 3,783 screened for oral cancer, 884 tested for cervical cancer, 718 underwent tests for Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), 1029 screened for micronutrient deficiencies, 777 underwent thyroid tests, 477 tested for Vitamin-D and 1294 women were screened for CPB tests.