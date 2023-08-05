Over 16,000 motorists nabbed for traffic violations in Meerut, Rs 15 lakh fine collected

Over 16,000 motorists were caught for various road safety and traffic rule violations, and a total fine of over Rs 15 lakh was collected.

By ANI Published Date - 01:16 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Meerut: Under a special drive launched by the Meerut traffic police, over 16,000 motorists were caught for various road safety and traffic rule violations, and a total fine of over Rs 15 lakh was collected from them, officials said.

“During a campaign called ‘Pakhwada’ which was held from July 17 to July 13, more than 16,000 people were caught for traffic rule violations, and a total fine of 15 lakhs was recovered. The fines were recovered for driving on the wrong side, not wearing helmets and seatbelts among other violations,” Meerut SP (traffic) Jitendra Srivastava said.

SP Srivastava further said, “On highways, it is prohibited to ride two-wheelers. A fine of Rs 20,000 was recovered for disobeying the same.”