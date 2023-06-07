Huge traffic witnessed at Mehdipatnam-Masab Tank stretch due to oil spill

The road was partially blocked for the authorities to carry on their work resulting in reduction of road carriageway from Masab Tank to Mehdipatnam.

By Mitu David Published Date - 01:55 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Traffic slow down was witnessed at Masab Tank on Wednesday after a few oil containers slipped from a vehicle and fell on the road leading to oil spill on the road.

The traffic police along with GHMC and other agencies dumped mud on the road fearing accidents.

The traffic police later cleared the containers and brought normalcy on the road.

A senior traffic police official said additional traffic policemen were rushed to the spot to manage the traffic.