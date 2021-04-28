Over 2 lakh vaccinated in Telangana on Monday

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Efforts to ramp-up Covid vaccination in Telangana have continued with authorities successfully administering Covid vaccine to 2,15,294 individuals on Monday out of which 1,87,769 persons received the first dose while 27,525 received the second dose.

So far, a total of 37,58,941 persons in Telangana received the first dose out of which 2,41,645 were healthcare workers, 2,35,464 were frontline workers and 32,81,832 were individuals above 45 years of age. According to the vaccine bulletin, 5,30,660 individuals have completed their Covid vaccine schedule by receiving their first and second doses.

According to the eVin portal, so far Telangana has received 44,43,890 doses of Covid vaccine, 62,970 doses for army personnel and 23,550 doses as a buffer at Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) for advanced scheduling. The net amount of vaccine consumed as on Thursday in Telangana was 43,57,370 with a vaccine wastage percentage of 1.56.

