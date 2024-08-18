Over 2200 power utilities company employees promoted in Telangana

Published Date - 18 August 2024

Hyderabad: In a significant development, 2263 employees of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(TGSPDCL) were promoted simultaneously on Sunday.

Company Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Ali Faruqui issued orders in this regard. The company management has issued promotion orders right from junior linemen to chief general manager rank officers.

According to a statement issued, as many as 101 employees were promoted in the engineering wing; 47 in accounts; 2099 in Operation & Maintenance; 16 officers in P&G services.

As per information, two Superintendent Engineers(SE) were promoted as Chief Engineers and one General Manager has been promoted as joint secretary. As many as 8 Divisional Engineers(DEs) were promoted as SEs, 30 Assistant Divisional Engineers were promoted as DEs, 58 Assistant Engineers/Assistant Executive Engineers were promoted as ADEs and 1650 junior linemen were promoted as assistant linemen.

The issue of promotion was brought to the notice of Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka recently and he asked the SPDCL CMD to take steps to issue promotion orders. Following which orders were issued on Sunday.

The promotion has been pending since 2017 and many employees retired without getting promotions. The CMD said steps would be taken as per the orders of the State government to fill up the vacant posts created due to the promotions of 2263 staff.