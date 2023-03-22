Over 5 lakh screened at Kanti Velugu camps in Khammam

By James Edwin Published Date - 07:35 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Number of persons screened for eye ailments under Kanti Velugu programme crossed the five lakh mark in erstwhile Khammam district.

Khammam: The number of persons screened for eye ailments as part of the State government’s flagship healthcare programme Kanti Velugu, has crossed the five lakh mark in the erstwhile Khammam district.

As on Tuesday, as many as 3,03,197 persons were screened in 231 gram panchayats and 55 municipal wards, while eye screening was under progress in 43 gram panchayats and 12 municipal wards in Khammam district. 1.44 lakh men and 1.58 lakh women underwent tests.

About 69,848 persons have been given reading glasses, while 42,881 persons were identified for prescription spectacles and 19,203 prescription spectacles were delivered. Majority of the persons who received reading glasses were above 40 years of age. The delivery of spectacles is being done in a phased manner as they have to be specially made as per the requirement of the individuals. Of the 3.03 lakh persons screened so far, 1.90 lakh persons had no eye related issues, health officials said.

In Kothagudem district, about 2.15 lakh persons have been screened and 59,000 reading glasses were distributed. Of the 25,000 persons who required prescription spectacles, 10,000 persons received the spectacles, while 48 teams have been conducting eye check up camps in the district.

“Kanti Velugu is a unique and massive health screening programme undertaken by the Telangana government. Patients are also being given vitamin A, D and B complex tablets. No government in the country has initiated such a programme,” Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said.

He informed that Kanti Velugu camps were being conducted at TSRTC bus stands across the State for the benefit of commuters and RTC employees.

