Over 50,257 candidates apply for TS-SET 2022

A total of 50,257 candidates have registered for the Telangana State – State Eligibility Test 2022 as against 43,669 in SET 2019

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: A total of 50,257 candidates have registered for the Telangana State – State Eligibility Test (TS-SET) 2022 as against 43,669 in SET 2019. The last date for submitting applications with a late fee concluded on Friday.

Osmania University, which is conducting the test, said the highest number of applications ie, 7,078 were received for Telugu followed by 6,782 for Life Sciences, 5,143 for English and 4317 for Mathematical Sciences subjects.

The examination for eligibility as Assistant Professor/Lecturer in 29 subjects will be held on March 13, 14 and 15. Those who applied for the test can edit their details in the online application form on Sunday and Monday. Hall tickets will be available for download from March 1. For details, visit telanganaset.org/ or osmania.ac.in.