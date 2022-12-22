Osmania University notifies TS-SET, exam to be held in March

After a gap of three years, a notification for TS SET has been issued by the Osmania University on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: After a gap of three years, a notification for the Telangana State – State Eligibility Test (TS SET) has been issued by the Osmania University (OU) on Thursday. The computer based test will be conducted in the month of March, 2023.

The test conducted for eligibility as assistant professor/lecturer in the degree and university colleges in the State will comprise two papers.

The paper-I will consist of 50 questions with a total of 100 marks, whereas the paper-II with 100 questions is conducted for 200 marks. Each of the papers will have three hours of exam duration.

Online application will be available on http://www.telanganaset.org/ from December 30.