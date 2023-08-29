SET application schedule revised

Osmania University on Tuesday revised the schedule for submitting applications for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:43 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

As per the revised schedule, the last date to submit online applications without a late fee is September 4. Registration with a late fee of Rs.1,500, Rs.2,000 and Rs.3,000 is on or before September 10, 18 and 24 respectively.

An edit option facility will be available on September 26 and 27. Hall tickets can be downloaded from October 20, and the tests will be held on October 28, 29 and 30.

For more details, visit the website http://telanganaset.org/.

