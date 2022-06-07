Over 6.29 lakh candidates register for TS TET 2022

Published Date - 08:35 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: As many as 6,29,352 candidates have registered to appear for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 which is scheduled to be held on June 12.

Of the total, 3,51,468 candidates registered for the paper-I and 2,77,884 for paper-II. The paper-I will be conducted in 1,480 centres from 9.30 am to 12 noon, while paper-II in 1,203 centres from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The School Education department which is organizing the TS TET has asked candidates to reach the centres at least one-hour before commencement of the examination. Candidates will not be allowed to leave the exam centre before 12 noon and 5 pm for morning and afternoon sessions, respectively.

The candidates were asked to acquaint themselves with the address of the centre a day before to avoid delay in reaching there on the exam day.

Candidates should use black ball point pen only to shade the circles provided in the pre-printed OMR sheet, the department said, adding that in case shading instructions were not followed, the computer would not read the answer properly and answers would be invalidated and candidates would lose marks.

The TET aspirants should not fold, tear, wrinkle or staple the OMR sheet or tamper the barcode and black reference point on side-II.

“Candidates with ‘no photo/signature’ on hall ticket should paste a recent passport size photograph duly attested by a Gazetted Officer. Such candidates should approach the DEO along with a photo ID (Aadhar or any other photo ID). The DEO after due verification will take a decision with regard to allowing the candidate for the examination,” the department said.