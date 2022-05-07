Owaisi asks how Congress will fight TRS without knowing local issues

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:56 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday asked how Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party would fight the Telangana Rashtra Samithi when the Congress was unaware of the local issues here.

“Rahul Gandhi came to Telangana but he is unaware of what message is to be conveyed to people. In a video making rounds on social media, he is seen asking his party men what he should speak during the meeting. When he doesn’t know what is to be spoken, it means your knowledge is zero and you are unable to reach out to people and explain why they should support Congress,” Owaisi told reporters on Saturday.

He said the Congress was wiped out, which was seen in the recent GHMC elections.

Replying to a query, Owaisi said he was open to Gandhi contesting his next election from Hyderabad or Secunderabad or the Medak parliamentary segment, and invited Gandhi to do so.

