Owaisi lauds TS for Foxconn achievement

Congratulating the people of Telangana on the occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony of Foxconn’s electronics manufacturing unit at Kongara Kalan, Owaisi also said the development was a great achievement by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi called the $500 million investment by Foxconn in Telangana a testament to the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao since 2014.

Telangana, he said, had a peaceful atmosphere, solid infrastructure, wonderful people and a welcoming culture. “Who wouldn’t want to invest here?” he asked.