Owaisi lauds TS for Foxconn achievement

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi called the $500 million investment by Foxconn in Telangana a testament to the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao since 2014.
Congratulating the people of Telangana on the occasion of the groundbreaking ceremony of Foxconn’s electronics manufacturing unit at Kongara Kalan, Owaisi also said the development was a great achievement by Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.
Telangana, he said, had a peaceful atmosphere, solid infrastructure, wonderful people and a welcoming culture. “Who wouldn’t want to invest here?” he asked.