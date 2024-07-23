Owaisi wants 15-day Budget session in Telangana

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Owaisi said since the government brought the vote-on-account budget in the last Assembly Session, demands for grants and other important issues were not discussed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 08:18 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to hold the Budget session for at least 15 days to discuss important issues pertaining to the people of the State.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Owaisi said since the government brought the vote-on-account budget in the last Assembly Session, demands for grants and other important issues were not discussed. Hence, adequate time should be allotted for question hour, short notice questions, zero hour, discussions under rule 311 as well as short discussions on various subjects and the 37 budgetary demands for grants for the departments in this session, he said.

” It is the responsibility of the government to facilitate longer sessions of the Assembly for lively debates on public issues. We hope that you will consider our request in the interest of the people of the State,”he said.

Listing out various issues his party would like to discuss in the current session of the assembly, Owaisi said his party was keen to discuss issues pertaining to minorities such as encroachment of wakf properties and failure of the Wakf Board to effectively fight the cases in the courts and wakf tribunal, non-release of reimbursement of tuition fee (RTF) and maintenance charges (MTF) to minority students and disbursement of Shaadi Mubarak cheques.

Developmental Activities in Old City of Hyderabad-including slow progress of works of SRDP and SNDP in the Old city, road widening, flyovers, sewerage and water supply network , Charminar Pedestrianisation (CPP) works and Musi beautification need to be discussed in the House, he said.