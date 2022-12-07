Oxford announces ‘goblin mode’ as word of the year 2022

The news has been shared on Twitter by the official handle of Oxford University Press.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: It’s usual for people to indulge in sloth and slovenliness sometimes when they are not in the mood to work. If that’s the case, it means that they have just gone into “goblin mode”, Oxford’s word of the year.

According to the official website of Oxford, the word is a “slang term” which means ‘a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.’ Despite first appearing in 2009, the word made its way to popularity after it went viral in February this year.

The news has been shared on Twitter by the official handle of Oxford University Press. “The ‘goblin community’ has spoken! We’re pleased to announce goblin mode as the #OxfordWOTY 2022,” the caption read.

The ‘goblin community’ has spoken! We’re pleased to announce goblin mode as the #OxfordWOTY 2022. Read more about this year’s winning choice here #TeamGoblinMode: https://t.co/NmC2UYau3U pic.twitter.com/yqQ9eIlIeQ — Oxford University Press (@OxUniPress) December 5, 2022

The first Oxford word of the year to be chosen by public vote — more than 30,00,000 English speakers voted over two weeks for a choice among three words, screened by editors at Oxford University Press. “Goblin mode” won by 3,18,956 votes. “Metaverse” came second with 14,484 votes, followed by “#IStandWith” with 8,639 votes.

Since the announcement has been made, many hilarious memes and comments emerged on Twitter. “Have been in goblin mode for a few years…,” read a reply. I love going goblin mode as much as the next geek, but um…”This is two words. You can literally see the space right there (sic),” pointed out another user.

Have been in goblin mode for few years…… https://t.co/flup4OTQ1G pic.twitter.com/1boBBjw2tu — 飛呀 ฅ/ᐠ｡‸｡ᐟฅ (@FayFlyFly) December 6, 2022

Thank goodness for the Oxford dictionary—I’ve been misusing “goblin mode,” thinking it was a landscaping term, describing poor grass-trimming technique as in:”That lawn looks like it was “goblin mowed!” — watermarko (@mark_aronoff) December 5, 2022

Goblins when this was announced: pic.twitter.com/68lzP9KYkL — Frost Ace (@FrostAceReal) December 5, 2022