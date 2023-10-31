Telangana model not about statistics, but about improving lives of people: Kavitha

Kavitha highlighted the development model of Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, asserting that it served as a guiding light for the entire nation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:52 AM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha said the Telangana model was more than just economic statistics; it was about improving the lives of the people of the State. The Telangana model offered a blueprint for India’s inclusive and sustainable development.

Delivering the keynote address on “Exploring Inclusive Development: The Telangana Model” at Oxford University in the UK on Monday, Kavitha highlighted the development model of Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, asserting that it served as a guiding light for the entire nation. Telangana witnessed a rapid and inclusive development, due to Chandrashekhar Rao’s humane approach to governance. Likening him to a modern Chanakya, Kavitha underscored that his peaceful approach transformed the once barren lands into fertile agricultural fields.

Kavitha went on to emphasise that Telangana stood as a symbol of peace and communal harmony. Telangana which witnessed frequent communal clashes in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, had not experienced a single communal riot since achieving separate statehood under the Chandrashekhar Rao regime. Yhe Telangana government, under Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, had expertly balanced development and welfare, achieving pioneering progress in multiple sectors, she said.

The BRS legislator noted that achieving the aspiration of a separate State had been a long-fought battle. She explained how the the struggle began when Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao initiated his campaign for Telangana in 2001. After 14 years of struggle, Telangana emerged as a separate State in 2014 due to the surging movement led by Chandrashekhar Rao.

She recalled that when Telangana was a part of the united state, nine out of the ten districts in the region were considered backward. “Farmer suicides were the second-highest in the nation, and there was a severe shortage of electricity, leading to industries shutting down for two days a week and chronic water scarcity. The State’s transformation since its formation, however, has been nothing short of extraordinary. Surplus electricity, agricultural growth, and an increase in grain production have all marked Telangana’s journey towards prosperity,” she explained.

Further, Kavitha noted that India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) surged by 118.2 per cent between 2014-15 and 2022-23, while Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has seen a staggering growth of 155.7 per cent. The State now stands second in GSDP in the country. Per capita income has also surged significantly, from Rs 1,12,162 at the time of the State formation to Rs 3,14,732 in 2022-23. Telangana’s policy focus on equitable income distribution, evident in its top position in equal income distribution according to NFHS 2019-21, stands as a testament to visionary leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao, she added.

Telangana also has experienced impressive growth, moving from negative growth in 2014 to a remarkable 15.7 per cent growth by 2022-23. Key reforms, like the Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme, free irrigation water for farmers, and 24-hour free electricity, have significantly improved the State’s agricultural sector.

The BRS leader stated that another game-changing initiative is the Dharani portal, a comprehensive computerisation of land records that has made 99 per cent of land records secure, enabling easy access to bank loans. Restoration of ponds under Mission Kakatiya has not only rejuvenated the groundwater level but also led to increased fishery resources. The Kaleshwaram project, the world’s largest lift scheme, is credited with facilitating crop growth throughout the year.

“Telangana’s State budget surged to Rs 2.94 lakh crore, with substantial investments in various sectors, including agriculture, power, environmental conservation, and infrastructure development,” she said. She stated that numerous initiatives of the State government led to significant growth and development in various sectors from industries and IT to education and health as well as welfare programmes.

Kavitha added that despite repeated calls for implementing the Women’s Reservation Act in several States, the Central government has failed to take action, displaying insincerity. The absence of the OBC quota also indicates a lack of commitment from the Union government in this regard.