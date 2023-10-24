Kavitha to deliver keynote lecture at Oxford on Oct 30

Updated On - 12:38 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha has been invited to deliver a keynote lecture at the prestigious Oxford University in London on the pathbreaking initiatives of the Telangana government, on October 30. The focus will be the initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the field of Development Economics.

The Telangana government’s programmes have garnered international acclaim, with Oxford University acknowledging the State’s rapid progress in India. The university, renowned for its global prominence, has taken note of Telangana’s exceptional efforts in recent years.

During a recent visit to London as part of the Bridge India initiative, students from various colleges were informed about the significant strides made in Telangana’s development. Special emphasis was placed on the remarkable measures in the agricultural sector, such as the provision of Rythu Bandhu (investment support) to farmers and the 24-hour free electricity supply to the agriculture sector.

Further, the State government’s efforts to rejuvenate the rural economy through various scheme, have not only aimed to strengthen economic conditions in rural areas but also presented a multifaceted approach to enhance the economic stability of villages.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s commitment to providing every household with access to clean drinking water, as exemplified by the Mission Bhagiratha programme, has set a precedent for the entire nation, according to an official statement.

The progress achieved in the fields of healthcare and education, facilitated by the Telangana government, will take the spotlight during Kavitha’s address at Oxford University on October 30.