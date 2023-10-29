Kavitha leaves for UK for keynote address at Oxford

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:51 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha left for the UK on Sunday with party leaders and activists extending her a grand farewell at Shamshabad airport here. She has been invited by Oxford University to deliver a keynote lecture titled “Exploring Inclusive Development: The Telangana Model” at the university on Monday.

The BRS cadre arrived at the airport in large numbers and extended their wishes for her as she geared up to showcase Telangana’s impressive progress under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership on the international platform at the prestigious university.

Kavitha will present the Telangana Model on an international platform, elaborating on visionary and multi-purpose schemes of the Chandrashekhar Rao government that have been implemented over the past decade. Several remarkable development and welfare initiatives of the BRS government have garnered the attention of Oxford University.

During her presentation, Kavitha will discuss Telangana’s advancements in various sectors, including agriculture, electricity, drinking water, education, medicine, industries, and information technology among others. Specific highlights will include Chandrashekhar Rao’s support to farmers through the Rythu Bandhu initiative and 24-hour free electricity supply to farm sector as well as the subsequent growth of Telangana in the sector.

She will also explain about the efforts to revitalise traditional professions and bolster the rural economy. Telangana’s journey towards becoming a power surplus State in a short span, coupled with the Mission Bhagiratha programme making it the first State to provide piped drinking water to every household, will be among key topics. She will discuss the restoration of ponds through the Mission Kakatiya initiative.

Kavitha’s speech will also shed light on Telangana’s progress in healthcare, education and urban development. The growth of Hyderabad, the State’s law and order, and infrastructure development will also feature prominently in her address at Oxford University.