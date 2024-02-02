Karimnagar: Paddy farmers worried about stem borer

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 February 2024, 07:06 PM

Karimnagar: Paddy farmers are worried about stem borer. The crop cultivated in the beginning of the present Yasangi season has been infected by the stem borer insect in the district. Sudden change in the climate, lack of break in between two seasonal crops and carry forward of insects from Vanakalam to Yasangi season are the reasons for the paddy being infected by stem borer.

Paddy was cultivated to a larger extent in the present Yasangi season since ample water is available in all irrigation projects, tanks, ponds and other water bodies. Agricultural wells and borewells are also having adequate water following the recharge of groundwater table. So, a majority of the farmers opted for the paddy.

However, stem borers are disappointing the farming community. The roots and stem of paddy saplings are becoming yellow due to insect attack.

Since adequate water is available, farmers in some areas have cultivated the crop in the middle of December anticipating labourers shortage. The problem developed when the temperatures started declining in the month of January besides other problems. Though agricultural department officials are advising to sprinkle Carbofuran 3G insecticide to overcome the problem, farmers are worried over the decline of yield.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a farmer Anjaiah from Thimmapur said that change in temperature was the main reason for the crop being infected by insects. He cultivated the paddy in the month of December but there was no adequate growth in the crop even after one month.

A tenant farmer, Harish informed that two days ago, he sprinkled pesticide to overcome the problem. Even if the insecticide was sprinkled, it would definitely hinder the growth of the sapling. Ultimately, the yield would decline, he said. Usually, they produce 25 quintals of paddy in an acre of land if everything goes well. It may be declined to 20 quintals, he opined. Agriculture Scientist and Jammikunta Krishi Vigyan Kendra Coordinator, Dr Venkateshwar Rao informed that lack of break in between two seasonal crops and carry forward of insects from Vanakalam to Yasangi season were main reasons for the paddy being infected by stem borer.

It was necessary to give at least one month break for one season to another. Without following it, farmers have cultivated paddy within a few days of Vanakalam harvesting. So, the child insects, which were there in Vanakalam fields, attacked the Yasangi crop sowed in the beginning of the season since the cycle was not broken.

Besides stem borer, the crop was also suffering from Zinc deficiency and Sulfide injury.

Removing weeds manually and sprinkling of ‘Potash’ (potassium) were more essential for the crop. Potash would help to enhance the resistance power of the crop. When weeds were removed manually, the soil became loser subsequently the air and sunlight would reach the sapling. However, addicted to easy methods, farmers were spraying weed pests.

To overcome the problem, farmers should sprinkle 800 gram Carbofuran 3G to paddy seedlings before seven days of plucking. Ten kilograms of Carbofuran 3G or Acephate 1.5 grams or Cartap Hydrochloride 2 grams should be sprayed per acre paddy field by mixing in liter water. It should be repeated every ten days after 25 days of plantation.