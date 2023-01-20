Stem borer is worrying paddy farmers in Karimnagar

Fri - 20 January 23

Paddy field infected by stem borer in Parlapalli of Thimmapur mandal.

Karimnagar/Siddipet: Though everything is positive for the cultivation of paddy, an insect, stem borer is causing concern to the paddy farmers. A major portion of the crop in the district has been infected by stem borer. Sudden change in the climate, lack of gap between two seasonal crops and carry forward of insects from Vanakalam to Yasangi season are the reasons for the paddy being infected by stem borer.

Paddy was cultivated to a larger extent in the present Yasangi season since ample water is available in all irrigation projects, tanks, ponds and other water bodies. Agricultural wells and borewells are also having adequate water following the recharge of groundwater table. So, a majority of the farmers opted for the paddy. Agriculture department has estimated the paddy to be cultivated in 1.92 lakh acres in the present season.

However, stem borers are disappointing the farming community. The roots and stem of paddy saplings are turning yellow due to attack by stem borer insects. In some areas, farmers, who sowed the crop well in advance, are destroying the crop and preparing the land to cultivate the crop fresh. Since adequate water is available, farmers in some areas have cultivated the crop in the middle of December anticipating labour shortage. The problem developed when the temperatures started dipping in January besides other problems.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a farmer Thakkedi Narayana Reddy from Thimmapur said that sudden decline in temperature was the reason for the insect attack. The temperature was recorded at normal level when farmers had taken up paddy cultivation. However, there was a sudden decline in temperatures in the recent past resulting in attacks by stem borers, he said.

Another farmer, Rajaiah said that though the agricultural department officials advised to sprinkle Carbofuran 3G insecticide to overcome the problem, it would definitely hinder the growth of the sapling. Ultimately, the yield would decline. Usually, they produce 25 quintals of paddy in an acre of land if everything goes well. It may be declined to 20 to 18 quintals, he opined.

Agri scientist advises to overcome stem borer

Agriculture Scientist and Jammikunta Krishi Vigyan Kendra Coordinator, Dr Venkateshwar Rao informed that sudden change in the climate, lack of break in between two seasonal crops and carry forward of insects from Vanakalam to Yasangi season were main reasons for the paddy being infected by stem borer.

It was necessary to give at least one month break for one season to another. Without following it, farmers have cultivated paddy within a few days of Vanakalam harvesting. So, the child insects, which were there in Vanakalam fields, attacked the Yasangi crop which was sowed before December 25 as the cycle was not broken.

Besides stem borer, the crop was also suffering from Zinc deficiency and Sulfide injury. When asked about the decline in yield, he said that at this state, it was not possible to predict damage. It may be upto 15 percent.

To overcome the problem, farmers should sprinkle 800 gram Carbofuran 3G to paddy seedlings before seven days of plucking. Ten kilograms of Carbofuran 3G or Acephate 1.5 grams or Cartap Hydrochloride 2 grams should be sprayed per acre paddy field by mixing in liter water. It should be repeated every ten days after 25 days of plantation, he advised.

Stem borer insects inputs from Siddipet

Stemborer had started affecting Yasangi paddy crop which was just transplanted across the erstwhile Medak district, leaving the farmers worried. The insect had caused huge damage to the paddy farmers in the district during the Vanakalam too in 2022. Since the Stemborer would eat the stem when the paddy saplings start regenerating, the farmer will get a poor harvest at the end. Speaking to Telangana Today a farmer from Naraynraopet in Siddipet district, Telgiri Swamy said that he saw a number of stemborer insects in his Yasangi field. “It is worrying because it would affect the yield again this time, Swamy lamented. Despite spraying different insecticides, Agriculture Extension Officer T Nagarjuna said they were showing little impact on the insect.