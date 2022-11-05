Paddy procurement centres inaugurated in Mahabubabad

Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Mahabubabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod have said that the State would ensure MSP to all the paddy farmers and purchase the last grain of the paddy in the district.

The Ministers along with District Additional Collector M David have inaugurated the paddy purchase centre Khanapuram under the auspices of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society Limited (PACS) in Thorrur mandal in the district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that a total of 25 paddy purchase centers had been set up in the Pedda Vangara and Thorrur mandals in the district to procure the yield of Vanakalam crop.

He said that 7,21,633 bags of paddy from 3,500 farmers would be purchased at the 25 centres in two mandals and the farmers would get Rs 39.46 crore.

DRDO Sanyasaiah, ZPTC Srinivas Jyotirmai, MPP Iduru Rajeshwari, DAO Chatru Naik, DSO Narsing Rao, DCO Khurshid, Civil Supplies DM Krishnaveni, RDO Ramesh, PACS Chairman Hariprasad, Tahsildars Raghavareddy, Ramesh, MPDO Kumar, and others were present at the event.