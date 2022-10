Padma Rao rubbishes reports of him quitting TRS

Published: Updated On - 05:57 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Secunderabad MLA T Padma Rao Goud has rubbished reports of him quitting the TRS. He issued a statement cautioning that legal action will be initiated against those who were spreading misleading information.

“There is a completely fake & baseless news is being circulating across Social Media & WhatsApp. A legal action will be taken on the miscreants behind this. Jai Telangana .. Jai KCR.. Jai TRS,(sic)” he tweeted.