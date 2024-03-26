BRS will make strong comeback after LS polls, says Padma Rao

He reminded that unlike the Congress and the BJP, which spend time in raking up unnecesary issues like caste and religion, the BRS spent 10 outstanding years for development of Telangana, especially Hyderabad, on all fronts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 08:53 PM

Hyderabad: BRS Secunderabad MP candidate and sitting MLA T Padma Rao stated that the BRS, which led the Telangana movement and achieved Statehood, could not be wiped out from Telangana due to a minor setback in the recent Assembly polls. He asserted that the party would make an aggressive comeback with the Lok Sabha elections, by winning a majority of the MP seats in the State.

Addressing the party cadre from Secunderabad parliamentary constituency at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Padma Rao said movements and agitations were not new to the BRS, which was ready to fight the anti-people policies of the Congress in the State and the BJP at the Centre.

Also Read Kishan Reddy neglected Secunderabad constituency, says Talasani

He reminded that unlike the Congress and the BJP, which spend time in raking up unnecesary issues like caste and religion, the BRS spent 10 outstanding years for development of Telangana, especially Hyderabad, on all fronts.

“We have no hesitation to sit in the opposition for the next five years and fight on behalf of the people,” he said.

Sanathnagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav said within the 100 days of Congress rule, Telangana was experiencing horrible conditions that it suffered nearly a decade ago with power and water crisis.

The results of the Lok Sabha elections would be a slap on the face of both the Congress and the BJP which ignored the needs of people of Telangana, he said.