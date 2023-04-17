Paigah Palace handed over to HMDA by US Consulate Hyderabad

Since this March, the US Consulate Hyderabad has already started offering its consular services from its new state-of-the-art 340 US dollars Consulate building at Nanakramguda from March.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:38 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Paigah Palace at Chiran Fort lane, Begumpet, which was till now the office of the US Consul General of Hyderabad, has been formally handed over to the Telangana government on Monday.

To this affect, the US Consul General of Hyderabad, Jenifer Larson on Monday has formally ended the lease of Paigah Palace in the presence of Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar.

“Today we officially ended our lease of Paigah Palace. We’re grateful to the Government of Telangana for making this amazing building available to us since 2007. Proud to share a small part of Paigah Palace’s history and we appreciate our friends in Telangana for making it possible,” Jennifer Larson on micro blogging site Twitter, tweeted.

Since this March, the US Consulate Hyderabad has already started offering its consular services from its new state-of-the-art 340 US dollars Consulate building at Nanakramguda from March.

The Paigah Palace has been handed over to falls HMDA, which will be responsible for the upkeep of the heritage structure. “The Paigah Palace at Chiran Fort lane Begumpet, being used as the office of US Consulate Hyderabad was formally handed over back to Government of Telangana,” Arvind Kumar on Twitter said.