Hyderabad: Commercial establishment built on HMDA land demolished

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) demolished a commercial establishment that was built on its land in Tellapur Municipality.

In the land measuring 350 square yards falling in survey number 361 of Tellapur, a hotel was built and was being used for commercial activity.

After, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary and Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar received information regarding the encroachment, he instructed the HMDA officials to initiate action.

Following this, the HMDA officials started the demolition process on Saturday night. However, agreeing to the request of the encroacher, the HMDA officials temporarily halted the demolition and allowed him to remove equipment and decoration items of the hotel and continued pulling down the structure on Sunday.

The HMDA in a press release asked persons who have encroached the department to vacate it voluntarily and warned that encroachment of HMDA land would not be spared.