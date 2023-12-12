| Painting The Town Peach Your Essential Guide To Rocking The Colour Of The Year

Painting the town Peach: Your essential guide to rocking the ‘Colour of the Year’

Pantone describes the colour as "a velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches heart, mind, and body".

12 December 23

Photo: Anita Dongre, Fizzy Goblet

Hyderabad: Pantone announces its ‘Colour of the Year’ as the year draws to a close. This year, the warm shade peach fuzz is highlighted. One can be prepared to use this subdued hue in fashion, home decor and interior design, gadgets, graphic design, and many other fields in 2024. Pantone describes the colour as “a velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches heart, mind, and body”.

Connecting through technology and colour

Motorola has collaborated with Pantone to release two brand new phones – razr 40 ultra and edge 40 neo – in Peach Fuzz with a vegan leather finish.

Dressing and accessorizing in Peach Fuzz

Celebrity designers in India are preparing to include the heartfelt peach hue in their latest designs. This velvety and gentle peach is being incorporated by designers such as Anita Dongre, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Arpita Mehta and others.

Nachiket Barve, whose designs are worn by Bollywood stars such as Kriti Sanon, Ananya Pandey and Sara Ali Khan, shared with ‘Telangana Today’, “The colour speaks of optimism, peace and delicacy. We’ll definitely see a touch of peach fuzz in high street fashion. For a handmade brand like mine, you may start seeing the colour in bridal and festive collections. Sophisticated muted colours and soft pastels are already in trend, so this colour is something we will definitely dabble in.”

Graphic design

Peach Fuzz will be used much more in design templates in 2024, feels Kunal Raj Leo, a Senior Visualizer at PAD Integrated Communications. “Inspiring thoughts of sweet and delicate tastes and scents, luxury brand and food and beverage consumers will find a connection with the colour,” he adds.

Home decor and interior design

The colour peach fuzz can make you feel warm and comfortable in your home, whether you paint your walls that shade or incorporate it into your design when renovating.

Hair and beauty

Peach Fuzz is a surprisingly adaptable tone that brightens the complexion and gives delicate warmth to the cheeks, lips, and eyes, giving the appearance of healthier skin to everyone who wears it. It can be used to highlight hair and even in nail designs.