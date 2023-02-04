Pak-linked preacher stopped from attending Warangal event

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:07 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: A Pakistan-linked Islamic preacher, said to be a British citizen, was reportedly stopped from attending a religious gathering in Warangal following complaints that pointed out that he was violating Indian visa rules.

According to reports, the preacher, Saqib Iqbal Shami, born in Pakistan and a citizen of Britain, was on a 26-day tour of India from January 26. According to posters that came up in Warangal, he was supposed to attend an event at the Azam Jahi Mill grounds on Saturday.

Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), a legal rights firm, is said to have filed a complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs after learning about Shami’s event while the Vishwa Hindu Parishad too lodged a complaint with the local police, following which Shami was prevented from attending the event and escorted to Hyderabad.