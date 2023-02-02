Telangana: Airports at Warangal, Adilabad, Jakranpally under consideration

The Centre asked the State government to submit financial closure to consider giving necessary approvals from the Civil Aviation Ministry and other regulatory authorities for development of these airports.

Hyderabad: The Centre said the establishment of three airports – two brownfield airports at Warangal, Adilabad and one greenfield airport at Jakranpally of Nizamabad district in Telangana, was under its consideration. However, the Centre asked the State government to submit financial closure to consider giving necessary approvals from the Civil Aviation Ministry and other regulatory authorities for development of these airports.

Responding to a question raised by BRS MPs Maloth Kavitha, B Venkatesh Netha and G Ranjith Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister VK Singh said the State government proposed three greenfield airports at Jakranpally (Nizamabad district), Palvancha (Bhadradri Kothagudem) and Devarakadra (Mahabubnagar) along with three brownfield airports at Mamnoor (Warangal district), Basanth Nagar (Peddapally district) and Adilabad.

Accordingly, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) conducted Techno-Economic Feasibility Study (TEFS), Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) survey, soil testing and other tests for all the six airports and submittted the reports to the State government in June 2021. As per the study, only three airports at Warangal, Adilabad (Brownfield) and Jakranpally (Greenfield) are technically feasible where the AAI suggested for private operations of small aircrafts to avoid immediate requirement of land acquisition.