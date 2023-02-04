Warangal: KU to offer free General Studies coaching for govt job aspirants

Varsity officials said that 300 students against the total of 1,000 attended the classes last year cleared the preliminary exam of the constable and SI

Warangal: Kakatiya University authorities are gearing up to offer free coaching in general studies for those who are going to appear for the exams for Group II, III, IV, Sub-Inspector of Police, constable, Junior Lecturer, Degree Lecturer/Assistant Professor and Polytechnic College faculty posts of the State government.

In a press note here on Saturday, Registrar Prof T Srinivasa Rao said first semester students in campus colleges and constituent colleges could apply for the free coaching with the attestation of the Head of the Department in a form that can be downloaded from the varsity officials website https://kakatiya.ac.in by February 13 at the office of Competitive Examinations Cell, Director, Dr T Nagaiah.

Students in other semesters and research scholars who did not attend classes in the last year can also apply for the free coaching. Varsity officials said that 300 students against the total of 1,000 attended the classes last year cleared the preliminary exam of the constable and SI.

The classes will be conducted by the expert faculty members from 3 pm to 5 pm every day except holidays at the Venkatramaiah seminar hall at the Department of Physics on the KU campus. The classes will be conducted for at least four months.