Pakistan: One killed, 6 injured in grenade attack in Karachi

12:00 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Islamabad: At least one person was killed and six people were injured in a grenade attack in Bihar Colony of Lyari in Pakistan’s Karachi on Monday night, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing police.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza said that unidentified individuals on a motorcycle threw a hand grenade outside a shop that had remained shut for months, according to Dawn report.

According to authorities, the motive behind the attack is being investigated. The DIG said that seven people were injured in the attack. One of the victims – Razia Mohammed Ali, was in critical condition who later succumbed to her injuries.

According to DIG, all of the people who were injured were bystanders and they were taken to hospital for treatment. The injured people have been identified as Zohaib Javed, Khairullah, Wansh Dileep Kumar, Ahsan Nabi, Ateeqa Adam and Adil Adam, Dawn reported.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Raffat Mukhtar Raja directed SSP Old City area to provide him details regarding the attack, according to Dawn report. Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has taken note of the incident and ordered the Karachi Commissioner to brief him about the attack. He stressed the need to ensure best medical treatment for those injured in the attack.

On September 29, as many as 59 people were killed in a suicide blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. A suicide bomber targeted people gearing up for a procession related to Eid Miladun Nabi, near a mosque in the Mastung district.

At least 52 people were killed initially, according to district health official Abdul Rasheed, including the children who were aged 9-11, and at least 58 people were injured, Geo News reported.

Hours after the blast in Balochistan, a second attack took place at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu city, which claimed lives of five people, including a policeman and injured 12 others, according to Geo News. The incident took place within the parametres of Police Station Doaba during the Friday prayers.