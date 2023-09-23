Pakistan’s pre-World Cup trip to Dubai cancelled due to visas delay

23 September 23

Karachi: Pakistan’s plans to travel to Dubai for a pre-World Cup team bonding trip have been cancelled as the team was still waiting for their visas to travel to India on Friday, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The ‘Men in Green’ were supposed to fly to the UAE next week and stay there for a couple of days before heading to Hyderabad for their first warm-up game against New Zealand on September 29.

But now those plans have been ruled out as the Pakistan team will head to Karachi and fly to Hyderabad next week. Pakistan will be travelling to India for the first time since 2012-13.

Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against The Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

