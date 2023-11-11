Palakurthy Congress candidate Yashashwini’s nomination hangs in balance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Jangaon: In a possible setback for the Congress party in the Palakurthy constituency, Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy’s nomination as a Congress candidate is likely to face rejection due to technical issues related to voter registration.

The Congress party initially considered Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy, an NRI from the constituency as the candidate for the constituency, and she also toured the constituency extensively ahead of the issuance of election notification. However, she was denied a ticket due to potential citizenship issues. Subsequently, the party decided to field Jhansi Reddy’s daughter-in-law Mamidala Yashashwini, who is also an NRI. But the troubles seem far from over.

Yashashwini filed her nomination on Thursday, reportedly failing to submit the correct and latest voter identification documents. Instead, she presented a certificate of registration as a voter from Dindichinthalapalli village in Nagarkurnool district.

Meanwhile, a writ petition challenging Yashashwini’s eligibility was submitted to the Telangana High Court on Friday. The petitioner from Nagarkurnool district argued that Yashaswini, an NRI, had not resided in India for more than five months in the past five years.

Responding to the petition, a Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, directed the petitioner’s representative to procure details regarding the draft of the revised electoral list and the date of publication of the final revised electoral list. The court adjourned the matter until November 15, marking the next hearing.

The petitioner also claimed that Yashashwini, as an NRI, had not surrendered her Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) to the election authorities. The petitioner’s counsel informed the Bench that, receiving no response from the Election Commission of India regarding the complaint, the petitioner sought redress from the High Court.

With the next hearing scheduled for November 15, the Congress cadre in Palakurthy are tense.