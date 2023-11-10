Teach befitting lesson to Congress for insulting people of Palakurthy: Errabelli

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao urged the voters to reject Congress during his poll campaign in Pedda Vangara Mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Mahabubabad/Mulugu: “Let us teach a befitting lesson to Congress for insulting the people of Palakurthy constituency as Revanth kicked a Dalit at the Palakurthy public meeting on Thursday,” said Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. He urged the voters to reject Congress during his poll campaign in Pedda Vangara Mandal on Friday.

“I have ushered in comprehensive development in the constituency, transforming its landscape. The previously inadequate roads are now efficient sewage canals, interconnecting village roads have been upgraded, and tanks have been replenished through waters from the Devadadula Lift Irrigation Scheme and SRSP canals, fostering lush green paddy fields,” he asserted.

“To empower women, we’ve provided professional skill training, creating employment opportunities. Thousands of women have undergone tailoring training, and we’ve organized free job fairs, facilitating eligible individuals with driving licenses,” he added.

Referring to the Congress candidate, Rao noted that no one knows whether she would remain here or go abroad post-election. NRI Erramreddy Tirupathi Reddy alleged that TPCC president Revanth Reddy had deceived him, promising a Congress ticket from Palakurthy. He announced that the history of Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy, the mother-in-law of Congress candidate Yashswini Reddy, would soon be exposed.

In Mulugu, Tribal Welfare Minister Sathyavathi Rathod said that Bade Nagajyoti was an arrow shot by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and urged the people to ensure her victory for more development. Nagajyothi filed her nomination papers on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyavathi said, “We are not from Delhi, we are the children of this land. We have upgraded the Thandas and Gudams into Gram Panchayats, offering infrastructure for previously neglected areas under the visionary leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao,” she said. Meanwhile, MLA and BRS candidate for Warangal West constituency Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has filed his nomination papers in Hanamkonda.