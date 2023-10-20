Errabelli seeks re-election in Palakurthy to continue his legacy of progress

Rao, who has never experienced defeat in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in his lengthy political career spanning decades, has been extensively touring the constituency ever since the announcement of poll dates. He is leaving no stone unturned, visiting every "thanda" and village to secure support from the local populace.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:38 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at Atmeeya Sammelanam in Palakurthy constituency on Sunday.

Jangaon: Errabelli Dayakar Rao, a seasoned political leader and the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, is relentlessly pursuing a remarkable political record in the upcoming general elections for the Assembly.

Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the Congress and the BJP are grappling with the challenges of finding a formidable candidate to take on Rao, who has already secured the seat three times. Against the backdrop of these developments, the Congress party, initially considering fielding an NRI candidate Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy from the US, is also considering the candidature of Revuri Prakash Reddy. The party is cautious of potential citizenship issues that Jhansi Reddy might encounter.

Prakash Reddy, a three-time victor in the Narsampet Assembly constituency, met Rahul Gandhi in Bhupalpally on Thursday.

Notably, while Prakash Reddy is believed to be expecting the party ticket from the Parkal constituency, TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy is trying to convince him to contest from the Palakurthy, considering his ‘clean image’.

Despite the stiff competition, Dayakar Rao exudes confidence in his victory, citing the extensive developmental projects in Palakurthy constituency. He is banking on the welfare schemes implemented by the BRS government to ensure his triumph.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Rao emphasized the multitude of development initiatives undertaken within the constituency, including the allocation of over Rs 20 crore for the development of Thorrur municipality alone. He outlined plans for a comprehensive Master Plan entailing an investment of nearly Rs 160 crore for the municipality’s further development. Rao also highlighted significant road widening and reconstruction projects across Palakurthy.

Among his major accomplishments, Rao underscored the provision of irrigation and potable water in all mandals, encompassing Palakurthy, Devaruppula, Kodakandla, Rayaparthy, and Thorrur. He said that the successful completion of major works on the Devadula Lift Irrigation Project brought 74,988 acres of land under cultivation and expanded the total cultivable area to 1,31,894 acres. Additionally, he noted the construction of 29 Rythu Vedikas at a cost of Rs 6.38 crore.

In the realm of culture and tourism, Rao pointed to the renovation of the Palakurthy and Valmidi temples, with Bammera being developed as one of the major tourist destinations in the State.

Furthermore, he disclosed the government’s intentions to establish a mini-textile park at Kodakandla. He also reminded the large-scale service activities by his charitable trust called Errabelli Charitable Trust in the constituency.