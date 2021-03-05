Palla will win big in MLC elections: Errabelli

Says Telangana witnessed rapid development due to the initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Nalgonda: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday exuded confidence that the TRS candidate for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates MLC constituency, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy will win with first priority votes. Speaking at a meeting of graduates here, Dayakar Rao said Telangana witnessed rapid development due to the initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“Telangana has topped the charts in the country in implementing welfare schemes. Telangana is the only State in the country that was supplying 24 hours free electricity supply to the agriculture sector and extending investment support to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme,” he said, adding that the initiatives of the Chief Minister, which were aimed at restoring the past glory to the agriculture sector, were a model for the entire country. The TRS government, he said, also filled 1.32 lakh job vacancies in the last six and half years.

Coming down heavily on the BJP for its failure to fulfil its pre-poll promises, the Minister asked the graduates voters to think whether Narendra Modi government brought back the black money of Indians from foreign banks and deposited Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of each person in the country. The Centre sanctioned coach factory to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh even though the government of that States were not allocated land for the purpose. It rejected to sanction coach factory to Telangana even after the State government allocated 150 acres, he added.

Terming Rajeshwar Reddy as an educationist, Dayakar Rao asked the graduates to cast the first priority vote to the former in the MLC elections. All Indian Velama Sangam president and Government Whip in Legislative Council Bhanu Prasad Rao said that leaders from the Velama community won the hearts of the people with their service-oriented programmes. This good image would help Velama leaders to pursue the graduates to cast their vote to TRS candidate in the MLC elections.

He also strongly criticised BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay and Dharmapuri Aravind for making baseless allegations against the State government. Suryapet Zilla Parishad chairperson Gujja Deepika Yungender Rao, Kodad former MLA Venepally Chander Rao and others attended the meeting.

